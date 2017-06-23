Microsoft Announces Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16226 for PC
We are excited to release Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16226 for PC to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring!
New features in Microsoft Edge
Giving you more control over closing tabs: Building on our work in Build 16199, we’ve updated Microsoft Edge to ensure the X in the tab band is always available to close a tab, even when a JavaScript (i.e. alert, prompt, etc.) dialog is showing within Microsoft Edge. Additionally, closing the Edge window always remains an available option. You can also access many browser capabilities (i.e. favorites bar, settings, etc.) while a dialog is showing.
Making it easier to move from another browser: Users can now migrate Cookies and Settings from Chrome to Microsoft Edge, which will make it easier for users to make the move to Microsoft Edge as their primary browser.
More EPUB improvements in Microsoft Edge
Copy and Ask Cortana: Now, when you select your text, you can Copy and Ask Cortana in addition to adding notes, highlighting and underlining. Cortana can help you do a little research while you’re reading an EPUB book!
Read the entire article here, Announcing Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16226 for PC
via the fine folks at Microsoft.

