Microsoft Announces Virtual Event: Azure OpenDev on June 21st

Whether it is to drive agility, develop new skills, or engage and scale through community, open source is at the core of how developers deliver value in a cloud world. I can clearly see this accelerating through my work on Microsoft Azure. Open source technologies are an integral part of our offerings, and we have a strong partner ecosystem helping us deliver the open source solutions developers love on Azure.

To show what’s possible with open source on Azure, Microsoft will host the first Azure OpenDev online event on June 21st at 9 am (Pacific Time). This new event series is designed for developers and architects using open source technologies and the cloud to accelerate innovation and digital transformation of the business. The event will include open source thought leaders such as Canonical’s founder Mark Shuttleworth, Docker’s COO Scott Johnston and other community advocates from Chef, Pivotal, Red Hat, and more, sharing their perspectives on what is possible with open source and the cloud. I hope you’ll save the date to participate in this community event.

The first ever Azure OpenDev Azure OpenDev is an online conference series scheduled to occur every 3 to 4 months. In this first edition, we will showcase ways to run your open source applications and solutions in the cloud. We’ll show you how to create microservices with open languages and platforms such as Java and Node.js (and really anything else), leverage containers and orchestrators, and improve your DevOps pipeline using open tools. You’ll hear people who are building and deploying open source solutions every day. They’ll share best practices, lessons learned, and helpful tips for using the cloud. You’ll also have the chance to ask about what’s on your mind through a Q&A with subject matter experts from Microsoft and our partners.

Categories:
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.
