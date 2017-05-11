Microsoft Announces Try App Service: Web App on Linux (Containers)
Web App on Linux is now available for Try App Service. You can now create free trial Web App running on Linux App Service without credit card. All you need is an MSA account.
App Service Web App on Linux (Preview) enables developers to run their cloud apps natively on Docker Containers for Linux. It makes it easier to migrate existing apps hosted and optimized for the Linux platform into Azure App Service. Furthermore, with custom Docker Container support, developers can implement applications in many programming languages and stacks while taking advantage of Docker tooling as well as the industry leading PaaS capabilities of Azure App Service.
Templates
With the initial release, there are two templates available for Web App on Linux.
Read the entire article here, Announcing Try App Service: Web App on Linux (Containers)
via the fine folks at Microsoft
