Microsoft Announces the Release of StorSimple Virtual Array Update 0.4
A new update for StorSimple Virtual Array, version 10.0.10289.0 (Update 0.4) is now available for download. Update 0.4 contains bug fixes and key improvements around file share backup and restore performance. We recommend that you apply this update. The update requires a reboot of the virtual array and can be applied during a maintenance window.
New VHD, VHDX, and VMDK are now available in the Azure portal. Download these images to provision new Update 0.4 devices.
Read the entire article here, Announcing the release of StorSimple Virtual Array Update 0.4
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
