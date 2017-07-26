Home Cloud Computing Microsoft Announces the preview of App Service domain

0
For a production web app, you probably want users to see a custom domain name. Today we are announcing the preview of App Service domain. App Service domain (preview) gives you a first class experience in the Azure portal to create and manage domains that will be hosted on Azure DNS for your Azure services such as Web Apps, Traffic Manager, Virtual Machines, and more.

Simplified domain management

App Service domains (preview) simplifies the life cycle of creating and managing a domain for Azure services leveraging Azure DNS. Azure DNS then provides reliable performant and secure options of hosting your domains. App Service domains is currently limited to the following TLDs, com, net, co.uk, org, nl, in, biz, org.uk, and co.in. To get started with creating a domain, please see How to buy a domain for App Service.

Here are some benefits to using App Service domains:

  • Subdomain management and assignment
  • Auto-renew capabilities
  • Free cancellation within the first five days
  • Better security, performance, and reliability using Azure DNS
  • ‘Privacy Protection’ included for free except for TLDs who’s registry does not support privacy such as .co.in, .co.uk, etc.

Read the entire article here, Announcing the preview of App Service domain | Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.

Microsoft
