Microsoft Announces the New Azure Marketplace Experience
Azure Marketplace provides a rich catalog of thousands of products and solutions from independent software vendors (ISVs) that have been certified and optimized to run on Azure. While customers love the breadth of our offerings, which range from open source to enterprise applications, one piece of feedback we’ve heard consistently was that navigating through such a huge catalog is difficult. Today, we are excited to announce a new interactive experience for the Azure Marketplace that makes it easy to navigate the product catalog and find the right solution for your cloud application without having to login to the Azure portal.
Launch the new Azure Marketplace. Let’s go over a couple of scenarios.
Find and deploy your favorite product Let’s say you are looking for a specific product. For example, you may be a blogger who wants a WordPress environment. You can start typing “WordPress” in the top search button and pick the WordPress option that best suits you from the list.
Read the entire article here, Announcing the new Azure Marketplace experience | Blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
