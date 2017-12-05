Microsoft Announces the Lv2-Series VMs Powered by the AMD EPYC Processor

Providing a diverse set of Virtual Machine sizes and the latest hardware is crucial to making sure that our customers get industry-leading performance for every one of their workloads. Today, I am excited to announced we are introducing the next generation of storage-optimized L-series VMs powered by AMD EPYCTM processors.

We’re thrilled to have AMD available as part of the Azure Compute family. We’ve worked closely with AMD to develop the next generation of storage optimized VMs called Lv2-Series, powered by AMD’s EPYC™ processors. The Lv2-Series is designed to support customers with demanding workloads like MongoDB, Cassandra, and Cloudera that are storage intensive and demand high levels of I/O.

Lv2-Series VM’s use the AMD EPYC™7551 processor, featuring a core frequency of 2.2Ghz and a maximum single-core turbo frequency of 3.0GHz. Lv2-Series VMs will come in sizes ranging up to 64 vCPU’s and 15TB of local resource disk.

