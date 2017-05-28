Microsoft Announces support for additional Blockchain Protocols on Azure
Over the past year, we have worked closely with customers and partners to develop an open blockchain ecosystem on Microsoft Azure for blockchain application development. Our goal has been to empower you to build blockchain solutions easily, with the ledger and development tools of your choice.
Initially, we targeted dev/test topologies, partnering with organizations such as R3, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, Chain, and BlockApps, to deliver development and demo machines for a variety of protocols. We received ample positive feedback and expanded support to more complex topologies as customers began work on more advanced scenarios. Several months ago, we introduced the first set of consortium network solution templates with Ethereum.
As we approach Consensus 2017, it is with great pleasure that we announce support for complex blockchain network deployments for many more blockchain and distributed ledger protocols on Azure, including HyperLedger Fabric, R3 Corda, Quorum, Chain Core, and BlockApps, to further our goal and meet customers where they are.
Read the entire article here, Announcing support for additional Blockchain Protocols on Azure
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
