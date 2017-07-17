Microsoft Announces StorSimple 8000 series in the new Azure Portal!
I’m pleased to announce the General Availability of StorSimple 8000 series management in the new Azure portal. Everything about the StorSimple Physical Device Series experience in the new Azure portal is designed to be easy. Our 8000 series customers can now use the new Azure portal and Azure Resource Manager to unlock the deep personalization, role-based access control, and a single portal to manage all your applications.
Get started The new Azure portal supports devices running Update 3.0 or later. Using the Azure resource manager, you can now create StorSimple Cloud Appliances (8010/8020). The Azure Resource Manager (ARM) enables you to leverage your existing ARM-based VNET or storage accounts. To learn how to manage your 8000 series devices in the portal, please refer to the product documentation.
Automate operations You can leverage Azure Resource Manager SDK for automating the 8000 series device management.
Read the entire article here, Announcing StorSimple 8000 series in the new Azure portal! | Blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]
Share this:
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide