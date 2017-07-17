Microsoft Announces StorSimple 8000 series in the new Azure Portal!

I’m pleased to announce the General Availability of StorSimple 8000 series management in the new Azure portal. Everything about the StorSimple Physical Device Series experience in the new Azure portal is designed to be easy. Our 8000 series customers can now use the new Azure portal and Azure Resource Manager to unlock the deep personalization, role-based access control, and a single portal to manage all your applications.

Get started The new Azure portal supports devices running Update 3.0 or later. Using the Azure resource manager, you can now create StorSimple Cloud Appliances (8010/8020). The Azure Resource Manager (ARM) enables you to leverage your existing ARM-based VNET or storage accounts. To learn how to manage your 8000 series devices in the portal, please refer to the product documentation.

Automate operations You can leverage Azure Resource Manager SDK for automating the 8000 series device management.

