Home Microsoft Announces public preview of Apache Kafka on HDInsight with Azure Managed disks

Microsoft Announces public preview of Apache Kafka on HDInsight with Azure Managed disks

0
Microsoft Announces public preview of Apache Kafka on HDInsight with Azure Managed disks
0

HDInsight set a firm goal of helping enterprises build secure, robust, scalable open source streaming pipelines on Azure. To meet this goal, a few months ago we announced a limited preview of Managed Kafka on Azure HDInsight. The addition of Kafka on HDInsight completes the ingestion piece for scalable open source streaming on Azure. In addition to the scale and performance benefits of Apache Kafka, HDInsight Kafka customers reap the following advantages:

  • The promise of a managed open source Kafka backed by a 99.9% uptime SLA
    • This includes installation, configuration, and management of open source components
    • HDInsight additionally provisions and monitors a Zookeeper quorum as part of the cluster shape.
  • Managed rebalance of replicas and partitions across Azure update domains and fault domains. This ensures high availability of Kafka partitions on environments with a multidimensional view of a rack. This tool is also open sourced here.
  • Security and compliance benefits of Azure and HDInsight with certifications such as SOC, PCI, DSS.
  • An integrated experience to deploy a managed and secure streaming pipeline (Kafka, Storm or Spark streaming) within minutes via prebuilt architectures on ARM templates.

Today we are pleased to announce the Public Preview of Apache Kafka with Azure Managed Disks on the HDInsight platform. Users can now deploy Kafka clusters with managed disks straight from Azure portal, with no signup necessary. This allows for the powerful advantage of exponentially higher scalability, alongside exponential lower cost as workloads scale. This feature is discussed in more detail below.

 

Read the entire article here, Announcing public preview of Apache Kafka on HDInsight with Azure Managed disks | Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        Introduction for our Windows 10 IOT Devices Get more Informations at: http://edocs.igel.com/index.htm#13752.htm This video is from the fine folks at IGEL Technology! Learn more: Download IGEL Universal Desktop Converter (UDC) IGEL Data Sheets IGEL Case Studies IGEL White Papers

        read more
        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        1496912354_maxresdefault.jpg

        Best Practices in Planning a Large-Scale Migration to AWS – AWS Online Tech Talk Video

        1496912522_hqdefault.jpg

        Deep Dive on Amazon EC2 Elastic GPUs – AWS Tech Talk Video

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1497555189_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Behind the design – An engineer’s tour of Surface Studio

          We look at the design and craftsmanship of Surface Studio. Our new category of device. Enabling new modes of productivity. Cindy Louis Wallace, general manager for Surface hardware takes us inside Surface Studio to reveal the engineering and craftsmanship behind its elegant, minimalistic design. This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.

          read more
          1497492554_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA Video: Using Deep Learning to Track Plant Diseases

          1497479834_maxresdefault.jpg

          IBM Bluemix Veeam Quick Start Video

          1497460393_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s5 e5 / Don Jones, Pluralsight

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video