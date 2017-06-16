Microsoft Announces public preview of Apache Kafka on HDInsight with Azure Managed disks

HDInsight set a firm goal of helping enterprises build secure, robust, scalable open source streaming pipelines on Azure. To meet this goal, a few months ago we announced a limited preview of Managed Kafka on Azure HDInsight. The addition of Kafka on HDInsight completes the ingestion piece for scalable open source streaming on Azure. In addition to the scale and performance benefits of Apache Kafka, HDInsight Kafka customers reap the following advantages:

The promise of a managed open source Kafka backed by a 99.9% uptime SLA This includes installation, configuration, and management of open source components HDInsight additionally provisions and monitors a Zookeeper quorum as part of the cluster shape.

Managed rebalance of replicas and partitions across Azure update domains and fault domains. This ensures high availability of Kafka partitions on environments with a multidimensional view of a rack. This tool is also open sourced here.

Security and compliance benefits of Azure and HDInsight with certifications such as SOC, PCI, DSS.

An integrated experience to deploy a managed and secure streaming pipeline (Kafka, Storm or Spark streaming) within minutes via prebuilt architectures on ARM templates.

Today we are pleased to announce the Public Preview of Apache Kafka with Azure Managed Disks on the HDInsight platform. Users can now deploy Kafka clusters with managed disks straight from Azure portal, with no signup necessary. This allows for the powerful advantage of exponentially higher scalability, alongside exponential lower cost as workloads scale. This feature is discussed in more detail below.