Microsoft Announces new functionality to automatically provision devices to Azure IoT Hub

We’re announcing a great new service to Azure IoT Hub that allows customers to provision millions of devices in a secure and scalable manner. Azure IoT Hub Device Provisioning enables zero-touch provisioning to the right IoT hub without requiring human intervention, and is currently being used by early adopters to validate various solution deployment scenarios.

Provisioning is an important part of the lifecycle management of an IoT device, which enables seamless integration with an Azure IoT solution. Technically speaking, provisioning pairs devices with an IoT hub based on any number of characteristics such as:

Location of the device (geo-sharding)

Customer who bought the device (multitenancy)

Application in which the device is to be used (solution isolation)

The Azure IoT Hub Device Provisioning service is made even better thanks to some security standardization work called DICE and will support multiple types of hardware security modules such as TPM. In conjunction with this, we announced hardware partnerships with STMicro and Micron.

Read the entire article here, Announcing new functionality to automatically provision devices to Azure IoT Hub

via the fine folks at Microsoft.