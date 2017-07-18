Microsoft Announces LinkedIn app for Windows 10

The LinkedIn app for Windows 10 PCs is beginning to roll out in the Windows Store today.

Today, LinkedIn announced we are bringing the LinkedIn experience that millions of professionals around the world use on the web to the Windows Store with an all new Windows 10 app. With the app, we are giving Windows 10 customers a better way to keep up with what’s happening in their professional world that is accessible and tailored for Windows 10. The app is beginning to roll out to the Windows Store. If you’d like to download the app, launch the Windows Store and search for the “LinkedIn”. If you don’t see the app in the Store or you’re not able to download the app yet, you will soon as we will be rolling out the app globally by the end of July.

The LinkedIn app for Windows 10 provides a more engaging and fully integrated LinkedIn experience that is quickly accessible from your Start menu and taskbar. In the Action Center and Live Tile, the app delivers real-time notifications, including new messages, insights on who you’re meeting with next, trending news in your industry, and timely updates on your network.

Read the entire article here, Announcing the LinkedIn app for Windows 10

via the fine folks at Microsoft.