Microsoft Announces large disk sizes of up to 4 TB for Azure IaaS VMs

Azure increases the maximum size and performance of Azure Disks We are excited to announce an increase of maximum disk sizes for both Premium and Standard storage. This extends the maximum size of the disks from 1,024 GB to 4,095 GB and enables customers to add 4x more disk storage capacity per VM. Customers can now provision up to a total of 256 TB disks storage on a GS5 VM using 64 disks with 4 TB capacity. As a result, customers no longer need to scale up to multiple VMs or stripe multiple disks to provision larger disk capacity.

Large Disks are currently available in all Azure regions except sovereign clouds, which includes US Gov, US DOD, Germany, and China. We will have large disks available in sovereign clouds in a few weeks.

To provide flexibility for customers to provision an appropriate disk size which matches their workloads, we introduce two new disk sizes in P40 (2TB) and P50 (4TB) for both Managed and unmanaged Premium Disks; S40 (2TB) and S50 (4TB) for Standard Managed Disks. Customers can also provision the maximum disk size of 4,095 GB for Standard unmanaged disks.

Read the entire article here, Announcing large disk sizes of up to 4 TB for Azure IaaS VMs

