Microsoft Announces GA of Storage Service Encryption for Azure File Storage

Today, we are excited to announce the general availability of Storage Service Encryption for Azure Files Storage.

Azure File Storage is a fully managed service providing distributed and cross platform storage. IT organizations can lift and shift on premises file shares to the cloud using Azure Files, by simply pointing the applications to Azure file share path. Thus, enterprises can start leveraging cloud without having to incur development costs to adopt cloud storage. Azure Files Storage is now the first fully managed file service offering encryption of data at rest.

This capability is one of the features most requested by enterprise customers looking to protect sensitive data as part of their regulatory or compliance needs (HIPAA and BAA compliant). Azure customers already benefit from Storage Service Encryption for Azure Blob Storage. Encryption support for Azure Tables and Queues will be coming by June.

Read the entire article here, Announcing general availability of Storage Service Encryption for Azure File Storage | Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.