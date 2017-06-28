Microsoft Announces end-to-end security features in Windows 10

Part 1: Next generation security coming to Windows 10 Fall Creators Update

The Microsoft mindset is a security mindset. Our goal is to ensure customer safety as the security threat landscape continues to grow increasingly more sophisticated and adversaries are more successful at impacting the bottom line. New security features in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update allows us to be more front footed and make life harder for the bad guys. Today, I’m excited to share how we’re raising the bar by hardening our Windows platform, taking advantage of cloud intelligence and bringing everything together in one end-to-end solution.

From C-Level to Sec-Ops, our customers tell us they want an integrated, single pane of glass security solution to consume, manage and integrate security for their fleet of devices. When considering the rapid pace new cyber threats are released in the wild, we agree that the industry could do better. That’s why we have developed a highly differentiated vision that brings together advanced data science, machine learning, automation, and behavioral analysis capable of blocking the types of malware and advanced attacks all in one place.

Read the entire article here, Announcing end-to-end security features in Windows 10

via the fine folks at Microsoft.