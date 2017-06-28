Microsoft Announces end-to-end security features in Windows 10
Part 1: Next generation security coming to Windows 10 Fall Creators Update
The Microsoft mindset is a security mindset. Our goal is to ensure customer safety as the security threat landscape continues to grow increasingly more sophisticated and adversaries are more successful at impacting the bottom line. New security features in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update allows us to be more front footed and make life harder for the bad guys. Today, I’m excited to share how we’re raising the bar by hardening our Windows platform, taking advantage of cloud intelligence and bringing everything together in one end-to-end solution.
From C-Level to Sec-Ops, our customers tell us they want an integrated, single pane of glass security solution to consume, manage and integrate security for their fleet of devices. When considering the rapid pace new cyber threats are released in the wild, we agree that the industry could do better. That’s why we have developed a highly differentiated vision that brings together advanced data science, machine learning, automation, and behavioral analysis capable of blocking the types of malware and advanced attacks all in one place.
Read the entire article here, Announcing end-to-end security features in Windows 10
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]
Share this:
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper