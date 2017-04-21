Microsoft Announces Azure Time Series Insights

Today we are excited to announce the public preview of Azure Time Series Insights, a fully managed analytics, storage, and visualization service that makes it incredibly simple to interactively and instantly explore and analyze billions of events from sources such as Internet of Things. Time Series Insights gives you a near real time global view of your data across various event sources and lets you quickly validate IoT solutions and avoid costly downtime of mission-critical devices. It helps you discover hidden trends, spot anomalies, conduct root-cause analysis in near real-time, all without writing a single line of code through its simple and intuitive user experience. Additionally, it provides rich API’s to enable you to integrate its powerful capabilities in your own existing workflow or application.

Today more than ever, with increasing connected devices and massive advances in the collection of data, businesses are struggling to quickly derive insights from the sheer volume of data generated from geographically dispersed devices and solutions. In addition to the massive scale, there is also a growing need for deriving insights from the millions of events being generated in near real time. Any delay in insights can cause significant downtime and business impact. Additionally, the need to correlate data from a variety of different sensors is paramount to debug and optimize business processes and workflows. Reducing the time and expertise required for this is essential for businesses to gain a competitive edge and optimize their operations. Azure Time Series Insights solves these and many more challenges for your IoT solutions.

