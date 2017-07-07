Microsoft Announces Azure Service Health Preview
Personalized guidance and support when issues in Azure services affect you.
We are excited to announce the preview of Azure Service Health, your new personalized service health dashboard in the Azure portal. It provides guidance and support when issues in Azure services affect you. Azure Service Health also helps you prepare for upcoming changes and maintenance scheduled for your Azure resources.
Watch this short video and continue reading to walk through the new Azure Service Health experience.
It’s easy to get started. Simply select the Service Health tile to launch your new Service Health dashboard.
The service issues view shows any ongoing issues in Azure services that are impacting your resources. Quickly understand when the issue began, and what services and regions are impacted.
Read the entire article here, Announcing Azure Service Health preview | Blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
