Microsoft Announces Azure CLI Shell (Preview) – more Azure CLI 2.0 commands Now Generally Available

Following up on the generally available release of VM, ACS, Storage and Network commands in the new Azure CLI 2.0, we are today announcing a new Azure CLI interactive Shell preview mode release, in addition to the generally available release of following command modules: ACR, Batch, KeyVault, and SQL.

Interactive Shell Azure CLI 2.0 provides an idiomatic command line interface that integrates natively with Bash and POSIX tools. It is easy to install, use and learn. You can use it to run one command at a time, as well as to run automation scripts composed of multiple commands, including other BASH commands. To support this, commands are not interactive and will error out when provided with incomplete or incorrect input.

However, there are circumstances when you might prefer an interactive experience, such as when learning the Azure CLI’s capabilities, command structures and output formats. Azure CLI Shell (az-shell) provides an interactive mode in which to run Azure CLI 2.0 commands. It provides autocomplete dropdowns, auto-cached suggestions combined with on the fly documentation, including examples of how each command is used. Azure CLI Shell provides an experience that makes it easier to learn and use Azure CLI commands.

Read the entire article here, Announcing Azure CLI Shell (Preview); more Azure CLI 2.0 commands now generally Available | Blog

