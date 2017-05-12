Microsoft Announces Application Insights Profiler for Azure App Service now generally available

We are excited to announce the general availabilty of Application Insights Profiler for Azure App Service. At the same time, we are pleased to introduce the Public Preview version of the Profiler for compute resources, e.g. Virtual Machines, scale sets, Cloud Services, and Service Fabric. The Profiler allows you to automatically collect and view code level traces for slow requests in your production application.

Overview It is hard to diagnose performance issues, especially when the app is running on production environment in the cloud . If your customers are experiencing slow responses when using your app, it could be caused by any infrastructure, framework or application code that are in the pipeline for handling the request. The cloud is very dynamic – with machines coming and going, with user input and other conditions constantly changing, and with the possibility of high scale.

Application Insights Profiler solves the exact problem above: it enables you to capture and view performance traces for your application in all these dynamic situations, and it happens automatically at scale without negatively affecting your end users. Application Insights Profiler captures the following information so you can easily identify performance issues when your app is running in Azure:

Read the entire article here, Announcing Application Insights Profiler for Azure App Service now generally available

via the fine folks at Microsoft.