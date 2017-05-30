As we announced recently, Microsoft thinks there is a natural balance between the cloud and the edge in IoT. Why? Cloud is a natural place to manage IoT devices, to collect data from them, gain insights using analytics and then operationalize those insights. Edge is a natural place to collect, optimize and react to data with low latency based on the insights generated in the cloud. In this way, cloud and edge work together to help IoT reach its full potential.

Today Microsoft is participating in Cisco’s IoT World Forum in London where conversations like this are taking place and how to help customers gain intelligence from their data faster and more easily.

Microsoft Azure recently announced support for edge intelligence with Azure IoT Edge, and we strongly believe in giving customers options in picking the right the edge technology to meet their needs. Today at Cisco’s IoT World Forum we announced we’re partnering with Cisco to make it possible for the Azure IoT Suite to connect to and interoperate with Cisco Fog deployments.

Read the entire article here, Microsoft and Cisco enable Azure IoT Suite to connect to Cisco Fog Deployments | Blog

