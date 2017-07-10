Microsoft: Analyze your Check Point logs with OMS Security
The Security & Compliance solution in the Operations Management Suite (OMS) provides security insights about many sources of security data from Windows and Linux machines, including any source that emits Syslog. Today, we are announcing a new capability, developed by Check Point, that enables you to send Check Point security gateway logs to the OMS Security & Compliance solution for further analysis.After you forward your Check Point logs to the OMS Log Analytics service via the Linux agent, the data is indexed and security-related data is parsed. This makes it easy to search the data and use it in queries, alerts, and dashboards.
The result is a new type of log, called CommonSecurityLog, that lets you use the full power of the OMS search language to analyze the data that comes from your Check Point firewalls.
Read the entire article here, Analyze your Check Point logs with OMS Security – Operations Management Suite Blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
Predicting the next Oscar or Super Bowl winner is a favorite social pastime and markets exist whereby a person can profit from prescience. Predicting weather is still imperfect, but has come a long way. Predicting future storage needs and the technologies to satisfy them may not be the hot new game night activity, but it […]
Share this:
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide
‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide