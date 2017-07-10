Microsoft: Analyze your Check Point logs with OMS Security

The Security & Compliance solution in the Operations Management Suite (OMS) provides security insights about many sources of security data from Windows and Linux machines, including any source that emits Syslog. Today, we are announcing a new capability, developed by Check Point, that enables you to send Check Point security gateway logs to the OMS Security & Compliance solution for further analysis.After you forward your Check Point logs to the OMS Log Analytics service via the Linux agent, the data is indexed and security-related data is parsed. This makes it easy to search the data and use it in queries, alerts, and dashboards.

The result is a new type of log, called CommonSecurityLog, that lets you use the full power of the OMS search language to analyze the data that comes from your Check Point firewalls.

Read the entire article here, Analyze your Check Point logs with OMS Security – Operations Management Suite Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.