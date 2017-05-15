Microsoft: Allowing multiple users to access R Server on HDInsight
Recently there are a few customers asking me how to enable multiple users to access R Server on HDInsight, so I think blogging all the ways might be a good idea.
To provide some background, you need to provide two users when creating an HDInsight cluster. One is the so called “http user” – i.e. the “Cluster login user name” below. Another one is the “ssh user” – i.e. the “SSH user name” below.
Basically speaking, the “http user” will be used to authenticate through the HDInsight gateway, which is used to protect the HDInsight clusters you created. This user is used to access the Ambari UI, YARN UI, as well as many other UI components.
The “ssh user” will be used to access the cluster through secure shell. This user is actually a user in the Linux system in all the head nodes, worker nodes, edge nodes, etc., so you can use secure shell to access the remote clusters.
