Microsoft: Aggregation of OMS Data from across Azure Subscriptions

An Operations Management Suite (OMS) Repository can be associated to a single Azure Subscription. Companies that host their Products on separate per-tenant Azure Subscription for their Customers have this need to consolidate the Health data from all these Subscriptions for ease of monitoring and tracking. OMS provides the ability to configure Alerts that would call a Web Hook configured on a Central Incident Management System. The IT Support Team could then track and diagnose issues in their Solution deployment. However, when there are no such Systems implemented, an alternative approach would be to host a Common OMS Workspace to which the individual, per tenant Workspaces would send the Health data to, using the Data Collector APIs.

Aggregation of Heartbeat data from Compute Resources in Azure

The PowerShell script VMsHeartbeatAggregator.ps1 that implements the aggregation logic is called from an Azure Runbook. The Runbook executes under an Azure Automation Account and has a scheduler configured to recurrently trigger the PowerShell script.

The PowerShell script executes a Dynamic Query on OMS to retrieve aggregated Heartbeat Data from the VMs and VMSS deployed in that Subscription. This data is then pushed to the Common OMS Workspace using the Data Collector API. This Runbook would be deployed in each of the Azure Subscriptions and the data captured from these OMS Workspaces is aggregated to a single, common OMS Workspace.

