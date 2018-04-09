Microsoft Active Directory Documentation Script Update Version 2.19

I do a lot of Active Directory (AD) Health Checks for my employer, Choice Solutions. Every time I do an AD Health Check, I find something else I need to add to the various documentation scripts. For this current AD Health Check, I found out the customer was using a very large Security Event Log. Most people don’t know that the Security Event Log is memory mapped. What does this mean? It means if you are using a multi-gigabyte Security Event Log, your (in this example) domain controller has just lost RAM equal to the size of the Security Event Log. For example, if your domain controller has 8GB of RAM and your Security Event Log is configured for 4GB of RAM, your domain controller has only 4GB of RAM for the rest of its operations. Most people also don’t know but a domain controller also caches the Global Catalog and DNS in RAM. Add those two plus an overly large Security Event Log, and you could wind up with a domain controller thrashing itself to death as it swaps stuff out of memory onto a slow hard drive.

In the Citrix world, I have seen customers whose company security policy mandates a very large Security Event Log and the XenApp server has only 8GB of RAM. Take a XenApp server with 8GB of RAM (but who in their right mind would do that to a XenApp server???), a 4GB Security Event Log, the overhead of Remote Desktop Services, the overhead of the Windows Server Operating System, and the overhead of XenApp and you have a XenApp server starving to death and user experience will go down the toilet. The customer will then wonder why they can get so few users on a XenApp server.

Via Carl Webster