Microsoft Active Directory Documentation Script Update Version 2.15

While working on a project with my PowerShell and AD mentor, Michael B. Smith, he needed some additions made to the script. He also made a couple of other suggestions I implemented.

#Version 2.15 released 26-Jun-2017

Added new parameter MaxDetails: This is the same as using the following parameters: DCDNSInfo GPOInheritance HardWare IncludeUserInfo Services

Fixed wrong loop variable for CA

Removed code that made sure all Parameters were set to default values if for some reason they did exist or values were $Null

Reordered the parameters in the help text and parameter list so they match and are grouped better

Replaced _SetDocumentProperty function with Jim Moyle’s Set-DocumentProperty function

Updated Function ProcessScriptEnd for the new Cover Page properties and Parameters

Updated Function ShowScriptOptions for the new Cover Page properties and Parameters

Updated Function UpdateDocumentProperties for the new Cover Page properties and Parameters

Updated help text

If you are running domain controllers on Windows Server 2016, make sure you update RSAT installed on the computer running the script.

via Carl Webster