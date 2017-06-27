Microsoft Active Directory Documentation Script Update Version 2.15
While working on a project with my PowerShell and AD mentor, Michael B. Smith, he needed some additions made to the script. He also made a couple of other suggestions I implemented.
#Version 2.15 released 26-Jun-2017
- Added new parameter MaxDetails:
- This is the same as using the following parameters:
- DCDNSInfo
- GPOInheritance
- HardWare
- IncludeUserInfo
- Services
- Fixed wrong loop variable for CA
- Fixed wrong loop variable for CA
- Removed code that made sure all Parameters were set to default values if for some reason they did exist or values were $Null
- Reordered the parameters in the help text and parameter list so they match and are grouped better
- Replaced _SetDocumentProperty function with Jim Moyle’s Set-DocumentProperty function
- Updated Function ProcessScriptEnd for the new Cover Page properties and Parameters
- Updated Function ShowScriptOptions for the new Cover Page properties and Parameters
- Updated Function UpdateDocumentProperties for the new Cover Page properties and Parameters
- Updated help text
If you are running domain controllers on Windows Server 2016, make sure you update RSAT installed on the computer running the script.
Read the entire article here, Microsoft Active Directory Documentation Script Update Version 2.15
via Carl Webster
