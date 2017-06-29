Microsoft: Accenture to upgrade over 400,000 employees to Windows 10 by 2018

Accenture deploys a modern desktop to more than 400,000 employees to enable the services employees require to drive digital transformation across the organization.

It’s remarkable how much technology can play a role in digitally transforming a business at a global scale. The way we work and collaborate is shifting, and I experience this firsthand every day at Microsoft. I enjoy working closely with customers across all industries who are so committed to their employees and dedicated to empowering them with the latest Microsoft technologies to do more and achieve more anytime, anywhere, like Accenture.

An Enhanced Way of Working

It’s Accenture’s mission to drive digital transformation for their clients, which also means they have to empower their own workforce of over 400,000 employees and become a prime example of what digital transformation can bring. At Accenture, they walk the walk, and talk the talk.

