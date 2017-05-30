Microsoft: Accelerate your GDPR compliance with the Microsoft Cloud

The European Union’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) takes effect one year from tomorrow. While some companies have started working towards GDPR compliance, Gartner believes that less than 50 percent of all organizations will fully comply with the GDPR when it goes into effect on May 25, 2018.* We know that the cloud can help dramatically increase that compliance rate, and we are dedicated to helping our customers on this journey.

With roughly 160 GDPR requirements ranging from how you collect, store and use personal information, to mandating a 72-hour notification for personal data breaches, it’s clear that using cloud technology can help accelerate the path to compliance for most organizations.

Nearly a decade ago, Microsoft established our Trusted Cloud Principles to guide our Microsoft cloud technology. These principles include security, privacy, compliance and transparency. These investments align closely with the intentions of the GDPR, and because of this, the Microsoft Cloud can uniquely provide an expedited journey to GDPR compliance.

