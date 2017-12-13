Microsoft: Accelerate Windows 10 Migration with Windows Analytics

Windows Analytics accelerates enterprise Windows 10 migration. Traditionally, migrating to a new operating system while ensuring legacy applications and drivers are compatible has been a time-consuming and costly project for organizations. Windows Analytics transforms this process. With Update Compliance and Device Health services now generally available, Windows Analytics provides an end-to-end upgrade solution with actionable insights into device performance, reliability, and health, so enterprises can broadly migrate their devices from Windows 7 or Windows 8 to Windows 10 or update Windows 10 devices to the latest feature update (Windows 10, version 1709) quickly and with confidence.

End-to-end insights for Windows 10 adoption and deployment

Windows Analytics is a cloud based service that provides data driven insights, or analytics, about your devices, allowing you to detect problems, monitor device health, and remediate issues across the devices you administer. This suite of services makes upgrading to Windows 10 from legacy operating systems easier and streamlines keeping devices up-to-date and secure on Windows 10.

Read the entire article here, Accelerate Windows 10 Migration with Windows Analytics

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.