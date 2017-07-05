Microsoft AADConnect – Multi Forest Synchronisation Planning

With consolidation, mergers and acquisitions common place in today’s world, the Multi Forest capabilities of AADConnect are heavily utilised by customers. Customers really value these capabilities as it provides opportunities to quickly consolidate infrastructure into the Microsoft Cloud. This allows organisations to quickly have a level of collaboration that would be more difficult to achieve in the on-premises world. This post will detail some key considerations that you should review when planning for Multi Forest Synchronisation to Azure AD.

The topology must be supported – There are a vast amount of topologies that “technically” you could deploy but only a set amount that actually are supported. See here for the supported AADConnect deployment scenarios. 1-1 relationship – There can only be a 1-1 relationship between an AADConnect server and an Azure AD instance (an additional AADConnect server in “staging mode” is the only exception) . An AADConnect server can have many Forests that it synchronises from but the target can only be a single Azure AD instance.

