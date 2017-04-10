Microsoft: A “Happy Path” to learn IoT development on Azure – IoT Developer

Learning how to develop an IoT (Internet of Things) application on Azure has never been easier! It is no longer a painful journey!

There is a “Happy Path“ that, without requiring the developer to be well trained on both device and cloud ends, and anywhere in between, by following a few well-crafted tutorials, using some easy to acquire popular devices, and powerful cloud services on Azure, any developer can get an idea how to quickly convert their creativity into a prototype application, that runs on device but connects to the cloud!

As a product manager at Microsoft Developer Division for developing useful tools and guides for IoT developers, especially developers new to IoT development, I always encounter two large groups that need help when it comes to learn IoT application development or prototype IoT ideas:

Read the entire article here, A “Happy Path” to learn IoT development on Azure – IoT Developer

via the fine folks at Microsoft