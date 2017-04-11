Microsoft: A Comparison of Shell and Scripting Language Security

PowerShell Security is a topic on everybody’s mind. Most of all – ours.As PowerShell has become more popular with Administrators, it has also become more popular for unauthorized administrators – also known as “Attackers”. In any operating system or platform, the power and efficiency you provide to authorized administrators is also available to unauthorized administrators. For example, Unix, Linux, and Mac all have dozens of powerful built in compilers, scripting languages, and debuggers. It’s a power user’s dream, but also a liability.

The PowerShell team has recognized this double-edged sword since the introduction of PowerShell in 2006. In the last 10 years, we’ve invested greatly in both securing and hardening PowerShell. In PowerShell version 5, we really cranked up the dials on making PowerShell security transparent – the results of which we describe in our post, “PowerShell ♥ the Blue Team“.

Read the entire article here, A Comparison of Shell and Scripting Language Security

via the fine folks at Microsoft.