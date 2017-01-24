Microsoft: A closer look at VM Quick Create

In the last Insiders build, we introduced Quick Create to quickly create virtual machines with less configuration (see blog).

We’re trying a few things to make it easier to set up a virtual machine, such as combining installation options to a single field for all supported file types, and adding a control to enable Windows Secure Boot more easily.

Quick Create can also help set up your network. If there’s no available switch, you’ll see a button to set up an “automatic network”, which will automatically configure an external switch for the virtual machine and connect it to the network.

To simplify the number of settings, we had to pick some good default settings for the virtual machine, which are currently:

Generation: 2

StartupRAM: 1024 MB

DynamicRAM: Enabled

Virtual Processors: 1

Read the entire article here, A closer look at VM Quick Create

via the fine folks at Microsoft.