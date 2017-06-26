Microsoft 70-534 Architecting Microsoft Azure Solutions

For those of you preparing to take up the 70-534 exam in next few months, here is some news – the exam was revised on 22 Nov 2016 and the official Exam Ref book though useful, now has a lot of outdated content.A quick look at Amazon suggests that this is book is being revised and is likely to be available by Sep 2017.

There are also plenty of prep resources and courses out there, from Pluralsight, Udemy etc.

For my preparation, however, I decided to go based on the exam objectives as per the official exam page and referred to the Azure documentation and this worked like a charm for me. One of my colleagues had already linked up all the exam resources as per the exam objectives and I found it invaluable in my preparation, please visit his post for all the links.

Read the entire article here, 70-534 Architecting Microsoft Azure Solutions – suhasaraos

via the fine folks at Microsoft