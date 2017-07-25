Home Applications Microsoft 365 announced at Inspire 2017

Microsoft 365 announced at Inspire 2017

0
Microsoft 365 announced at Inspire 2017
0

At Inspire 2017, Satya introduced Microsoft 365, which brings together Office 365, Windows 10, and Enterprise Mobility + Security, delivering a complete, intelligent, and secure solution to empower employees, below are the 4 Top things partners in Australia need to know about the announcement.1. Microsoft 365 provides two commercial offerings to support the needs of the largest enterprise to the smallest business;

  • Microsoft 365 Enterprise is designed for large organisations and integrates Office 365 Enterprise, Windows 10 Enterprise, and Enterprise Mobility + Security to empower employees to be creative and work together, securely.  Microsoft 365 Enterprise replaces Secure Productive Enterprise to double-down on the new customer promise of empowering employees to be creative and work together, securely.
  • Microsoft 365 Business is designed for small-to-medium sized businesses with up to 300 users and integrates Office 365 Business Premium with tailored security and management features from Windows 10 and Enterprise Mobility + Security.  It offers services to empower employees, safeguard the business, and simplify IT management.  Microsoft 365 Business will be available in public preview on August 2.|

2. Microsoft 365 Enterprise is offered in two plans—Microsoft 365 E3 and Microsoft 365 E5. Both are available for purchase on August 1, 2017. Microsoft 365 Business will be available in public preview on August 2, 2017. It will become generally available on a worldwide basis in Spring of 2017.

Read the entire article here, Microsoft 365 announced at Inspire 2017

via the fine folks at Microsoft

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Desktop
Management
Mobile
Security
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    412PY0O8rwL.jpg

    Amazon AppStream 2.0 Developer Guide

    This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon AppStream 2.0. This documentation is offered for free here as a Kindle book, or you can read it online or in PDF format at https://aws.amazon.com/documentation/appstream/. Amazon AppStream 2.0 is a fully managed, secure application streaming service that allows you to stream desktop applications from AWS […]

    read more
    Dell Feature Image

    ‘UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G with VMware ESXi 6.5’ White Paper

    Redhat Feature Image

    Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide

    41QeghgSTdL.jpg

    Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Closing the Visibility Gap | How to Combine Application & Infrastructure Monitoring to Accelerate IT Transformation – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Performance Monitoring Solutions What leaves visibility gaps and demands higher levels of time and expertise from IT professionals? Having different consoles for application code visibility vs. IT infrastructure management. The convergence of application and infrastructure monitoring offers significant opportunities to drive IT transformation using IT service management, DevOps and/or a combination of both. Watch […]

        read more
        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Managing your Digital Workspace using NVIDIA GRID – On-Demand Webinar

        1500494232_maxresdefault.jpg

        Consolidating File Servers into the Cloud

        1500108416_maxresdefault.jpg

        Patch Tuesday Updates Explained – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience: Should You Monitor from the Network, Server or Client? – On-Demand Webinar

        How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1500799276_hqdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA Video: DGX Systems: Built for Leading AI Research

          NVIDIA DGX™ Systems are designed to give data scientists the most powerful tools for AI exploration-tools that go from your desk to the data center to the cloud. http://www.nvidia.com/dgx This video is via NVIDIA.

          read more
          1500007993_maxresdefault.jpg

          Windows Workloads on AWS – 2017 AWS Online Tech Talks Video

          1498459516_maxresdefault.jpg

          Deploy a DoD Secure Cloud Computing Architecture Environment in AWS – #AWS Session Video

          1500653112_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix XenMobile Analyzer Video: New Environment List UI

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video