At Inspire 2017, Satya introduced Microsoft 365, which brings together Office 365, Windows 10, and Enterprise Mobility + Security, delivering a complete, intelligent, and secure solution to empower employees, below are the 4 Top things partners in Australia need to know about the announcement.1. Microsoft 365 provides two commercial offerings to support the needs of the largest enterprise to the smallest business;

Microsoft 365 Enterprise is designed for large organisations and integrates Office 365 Enterprise, Windows 10 Enterprise, and Enterprise Mobility + Security to empower employees to be creative and work together, securely. Microsoft 365 Enterprise replaces Secure Productive Enterprise to double-down on the new customer promise of empowering employees to be creative and work together, securely.

Microsoft 365 Business is designed for small-to-medium sized businesses with up to 300 users and integrates Office 365 Business Premium with tailored security and management features from Windows 10 and Enterprise Mobility + Security. It offers services to empower employees, safeguard the business, and simplify IT management. Microsoft 365 Business will be available in public preview on August 2.|

2. Microsoft 365 Enterprise is offered in two plans—Microsoft 365 E3 and Microsoft 365 E5. Both are available for purchase on August 1, 2017. Microsoft 365 Business will be available in public preview on August 2, 2017. It will become generally available on a worldwide basis in Spring of 2017.

Read the entire article here, Microsoft 365 announced at Inspire 2017

via the fine folks at Microsoft