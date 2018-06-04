Microsoft: 3 reasons why Azure’s infrastructure is secure

This is the third blog in a 4-part blog post series on how Microsoft Azure provides a secure foundation.

Customers tell me that securing their datacenter infrastructure requires an enormous amount of resources and investments. With the challenges of recruiting security experts to maintain secure infrastructure, there is not a clear return on investment. To keep pace in this ever-changing security landscape, it’s important that they can protect their infrastructure while also lowering their costs and reducing complexity. Azure in uniquely positioned to help with these challenges.

Microsoft Azure provides a secure foundation across physical, infrastructure, and operational security. Customers like Smithfield and Merrill Corporation choose Azure to be their trusted cloud due to its platform security. Microsoft invests over a billion dollars every year into security, including the security of the Azure platform, so that your data and business assets can be protected.

A few months ago, we started an Azure security blog series with a blog on our layered approach to physical security. We shared the 3 ways that Azure improves your security at the RSA conference. Today, we will discuss the network infrastructure, firmware and hardware, and continuous testing and monitoring that make up Azure’s secure infrastructure. At the end of this blog, we will discuss some of the security services you can use to further secure your network.

Read the entire article here, 3 reasons why Azure’s infrastructure is secure | Blog

