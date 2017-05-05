Home Microsoft: 1400 compatibility level in Azure Analysis Services

Microsoft: 1400 compatibility level in Azure Analysis Services

Microsoft: 1400 compatibility level in Azure Analysis Services
We are excited to announce the public preview of the 1400 compatibility level for tabular models in Azure Analysis Services! This brings a host of new connectivity and modeling features for comprehensive, enterprise-scale analytic solutions delivering actionable insights. The 1400 compatibility level will also be available in SQL Server 2017 Analysis Services, ensuring a symmetric modeling capability across on-premises and the cloud.

Here are just some highlights of the new features available to 1400 models.

  • New infrastructure for data connectivity and ingestion into tabular models with support for TOM APIs and TMSL scripting. This enables:
    • Support for additional data sources, such as Azure Blob storage.
    • Data transformation and data mashup capabilities.
  • Support for BI tools such as Microsoft Excel enable drill-down to detailed data from an aggregated report. For example, when end-users view total sales for a region and month, they can view the associated order details.
  • Object-level security to secure table and column names in addition to the data within them.
  • Enhanced support for ragged hierarchies such as organizational charts and chart of accounts.
  • Various other improvements for performance, monitoring and consistency with the Power BI modeling experience.

To benefit from the new features for models at the 1400 compatibility level, you’ll need to download and install SQL Server Data Tools (SSDT) 17.0.

Read the entire article here, 1400 compatibility level in Azure Analysis Services | Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.

Categories:
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.

