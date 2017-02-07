Home Collaboration Microsoft: 12-Year MVP Hilton Giesenow Shares His Expert Insight

Microsoft: 12-Year MVP Hilton Giesenow Shares His Expert Insight

Microsoft: 12-Year MVP Hilton Giesenow Shares His Expert Insight
At the MVP Award Blog, we’re on a mission to highlight the amazing work of our MVPs – who are truly some of the best technical experts around. So now, we’ll be regularly publishing insightful Q&As from some of our top community leaders!

These are meant to be a platform for MVPs to share advice, give insight into their open-source projects, recommend reading material and talk about what it’s like to be an MVP in different parts of the world, etc. We hope the posts will inspire our readers in their technical ventures, as well as encourage collaboration among MVPs globally.

To get started, we spoke with Office Services MVP Hilton Giesenow.  Based in Cape Town, South Africa, Hilton’s been recognized as an MVP for an incredible 12 years! Check out what he has to say about his time in the program, his new open source PowerShell project, and what the tech scene’s like in Cape Town.

You’ve been an MVP for 12 years now. Why do you think you’ve been awarded again and again?

Read the entire article here, 12-Year MVP Hilton Giesenow Shares His Expert Insight – Microsoft MVP Award Program Blog

          Share this video