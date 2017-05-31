Microservices with Docker on Microsoft Azure (includes Content Update Program)

Book + Content Update Program

“Beyond just describing the basics, this book dives into best practices every aspiring microservices developer or architect should know.”

—Foreword by Corey Sanders, Partner Director of Program Management, Azure

Microservice-based applications enable unprecedented agility and ease of management, and Docker containers are ideal for building them. Microsoft Azure offers all the foundational technology and higher-level services you need to develop and run any microservices application. Microservices with Docker on Microsoft Azure brings together essential knowledge for creating these applications from the ground up, or incrementally deconstructing monolithic applications over time.

The authors draw on their pioneering experience helping to develop Azure’s microservices features and collaborating with Microsoft product teams who’ve relied on microservices architectures for years. They illuminate the benefits and challenges of microservices development and share best practices all developers and architects should know.

You’ll gain hands-on expertise through a detailed sample application, downloadable at github.com/flakio/flakio.github.io. Step by step, you’ll walk through working with services written in Node.js, Go, and ASP.NET 5, using diverse data stores (mysql, elasticsearch, block storage). The authors guide you through using Docker Hub as a service registry, and Microsoft Azure Container service for cluster management and service orchestration.

Coverage includes:

Recognizing how microservices architectures are different, and when they make sense

Understanding Docker containers in the context of microservices architectures

Building, pulling, and layering Docker images

Working with Docker volumes, containers, images, tags, and logs

Using Docker Swarm, Docker Compose, and Docker Networks

Creating Docker hosts using the Azure portal, Azure Resource Manager, the command line, docker-machine, or locally via Docker toolbox

Establishing development and DevOps environments to support microservices applications

Making the most of Docker’s continuous delivery options

Using Azure’s cluster and container orchestration capabilities to operate and scale containerized microservices applications with maximum resilience

Monitoring microservices applications with Azure Diagnostics, Visual Studio Application Insights, and Microsoft Operations Management Suite

Developing microservices applications faster and more effectively with Azure Service Fabric

An extensive sample application demonstrating the microservices concepts discussed throughout the book is available online

