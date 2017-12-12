Michelle McKenna-Doyle Shares How the NFL Can Take ‘Next Gen Stats’ to the Next Level with AWS

Michelle McKenna-Doyle, SVP and CIO of the National Football League (NFL), discusses how the NFL can leverage AWS’s broad range of cloud-based machine learning capabilities, to take its advanced stats to the next level and deliver deeper insights to fans. The NFL chose AWS for its deep functionality, ease of use, proven technology, and the ability to operate at the scale needed to enhance the fan experience.

Learn more about machine learning on AWS at http://amzn.to/2inLZ2m

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).