MHealth Advancements in Texting and Wearables Improve Care

Recent studies have shown that mobile healthcare and texting apps, in collaboration with physicians, help patients improve monitoring and management of chronic illnesses and medication adherence. A study conducted on a small group at Washington University in St. Louis found that using two-way texting to communicate with patients could be more effective in promoting medication adherence than the use of a reminder tool alone.

Increased communication with patients, through the use of patient-facing messaging apps like Lua, can also help physicians develop a deeper understanding of the exact reasons why individual patients are not taking their medications. Evaluating these causes and trends help physicians and patients work together to develop more personalized approaches to medication adherence and medical treatments.

Physicians are able to remind patients to take their medications, as well as ask relevant questions about their health conditions and well-being. With real time feedback providers were able to identify issues sooner and make needed adjustments. In the study, texting patients allowed for a growth in engagement levels, never falling below 75%, causing improved management of chronic conditions, increasing the probability of better medical outcomes.

