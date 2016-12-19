Home Collaboration Metalogix Public Sector Vice President Tod Tompkins Honored with ESGR Patriot Award

Metalogix Public Sector Vice President Tod Tompkins Honored with ESGR Patriot Award

0
Metalogix Public Sector Vice President Tod Tompkins Honored with ESGR Patriot Award
0
Metalogix Logo
now viewing

Metalogix Public Sector Vice President Tod Tompkins Honored with ESGR Patriot Award

Redhat Feature Image
now playing

Red Hat Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2017

VMware-Feature-Image.png
now playing

VMware: New KB articles published for week ending 12/17/16 - KB Digest

Citrix-Feature-Image
now playing

Citrix: Designing the “Smarts” in Citrix Lifecycle Management

Redhat Feature Image
now playing

Red Hat Improves Scalability, Simplifies Usability with Latest Version of Production-Ready OpenStack for Enterprise and Service Provider Clouds

Redhat Feature Image
now playing

Red Hat Completes FIPS 140-2 Certifications for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7

Tintri on DABCC Radio
now playing

Tintri / Citrix Ready: VM-Aware Storage Podcast - Episode 266

Cisco Feature Image
now playing

Cisco: Trends in Enterprise Networking for 2017

Unitrends Feature Image
now playing

Unitrends New Hybrid Cloud Backup Appliances Delivers Tiered Flash And Next Generation I/O Capabilities

docker-feature-image
now playing

More details about containerd, Docker’s core container runtime component

Citrix-Feature-Image
now playing

Citrix Announces the 2017 Citrix Innovation Award for Partners Finalists

Award Recognizes Above-and-Beyond Support of United States Marine Corps Reservist Second Lieutenant William Murphy

Metalogix, the market-leading provider of solutions to move, manage and protect content within enterprise collaboration platforms, today announced that its Vice President of Public Sector, Tod Tompkins, has been awarded the Service Member Patriot Award by the Department of Defense’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) program. The award acknowledges Tompkins’ role as a civilian employer of a United States Marine Corps Reservist (USMCR) and his superlative efforts to make Metalogix a supportive and flexible work environment for USMCR Second Lieutenant (2NDLT) William Murphy.

Murphy had been working at Metalogix for four years when he decided to enroll in the U.S. Marine Corps Officer Candidate School. With the support of Metalogix, Murphy was able to successfully complete four courses over 16 months in order to become an Infantry Officer, whereupon he returned to Metalogix. As the new Vice President of Public Sector, Tompkins opened a new position on his team to welcome Murphy back to the company, providing flexibility in time requirements in order to enable a balance between reserve and job responsibilities.

“Upon my return, Tod took the time and initiative to provide me with the guidance, oversight, background and mentorship I needed to enter the public sector market – a market that was largely foreign to me at the time – and rejoin the corporate work environment in general,” said Murphy. “This is the same approach Tod takes with all of his team members and customers alike. I cannot emphasize enough how much Tod’s graciousness means to me and how deserving he is of this award.”
For these efforts, and for his ongoing support of the reservist program, Tompkins was presented with the ESGR Service Member Patriot Award last week during a private company event. Tompkins is humbled and honored by this recognition and will continue to do everything in his power to support the United States military, as a proud employer of current and former service members, and through his professional capacity as a provider of technology solutions that help the military achieve higher levels of efficiency and collaboration.

“We are very proud of Will’s commitment to serve in our armed services, and thankful for the dedication, discipline and work ethic that he applies to his work at Metalogix on a daily basis,” said Tompkins. “We are truly privileged to have Will as an employee, and will continue to do all that we can to live up to this honor, and to further foster Metalogix as a welcoming professional environment for our country’s service members.”

About Metalogix
Metalogix is the market-leading provider of solutions to move, manage and protect content within enterprise collaboration platforms. Over 20,000 clients trust Metalogix to optimize the availability, performance and security of their content across the collaboration lifecycle. For more information, please visit us at www.metalogix.com or call us at +1 202.609.9100.

 

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Collaboration
Data Center
Security
Metalogix
Metalogix Metalogix is the market-leading provider of solutions to move, manage and protect content within enterprise collaboration platforms. Over 20,000 clients trust Metalogix to optimize the availability, performance and security of their content across the collaboration lifecycle.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]

    read more
    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper

    SMSPassword Feature Image

    New SMSPassword White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet

    Downloads

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      Extrasphere is a set of services for managing VM data in vSphere environments, including VM migration, HotMirror (replication with zero RPO) and HotClone features. HotMirror The purpose of this feature is to get a mirror (replica) virtual machine on the same or different ESXi 5.5+ host for the protected machine. It can be used with […]

      read more
      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      nrg-global-logo

      Citrix Load & Performance Testing – Download AppLoader!

      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Virtualized And Cloud Environments

      On-Demand Webinars

        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        Organizations looking to move some or all of their workloads to the cloud will at some point look for a way to provide those applications with basic file services. In this live webinar, Storage Switzerland and SoftNAS lead an in-depth discussion of why organizations need cloud based file services and an analysis of the various […]

        read more
        1482177131_maxresdefault.jpg

        PowerShell usage in Server Management – On-Demand Webinar

        1481811550_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQLDocKit On-Demand Webinar: Auditing of Database Permissions, SQL Server BI services inventory, and more

        608000898_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Community Edition In Action – On-Demand Webinar

        Liquidware Labs Feature Image

        Willis-Knighton Delivers “Follow Me” Desktops To Enhance Nursing Staff Productivity

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1482504134_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: VMware Cloud Foundation – Add VI Workload Domain

          In this video, we’ve completed the imaging and initial bring up process for the VMware Cloud Foundation instance. It includes two qualified top-of-rack switches, a management switch and 12 vSAN Ready Nodes. A four-node Management Domain is in place. Now it’s time to add a new workload domain for virtual infrastructure use within the VMware […]

          read more
          1482256337_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Enabling healthcare with a Digital Clinical Workspace

          1482461532_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Storage Replica in Windows Server 2016

          1482262932_maxresdefault.jpg

          Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!