Metalogix Public Sector Vice President Tod Tompkins Honored with ESGR Patriot Award

Award Recognizes Above-and-Beyond Support of United States Marine Corps Reservist Second Lieutenant William Murphy

Metalogix, the market-leading provider of solutions to move, manage and protect content within enterprise collaboration platforms, today announced that its Vice President of Public Sector, Tod Tompkins, has been awarded the Service Member Patriot Award by the Department of Defense’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) program. The award acknowledges Tompkins’ role as a civilian employer of a United States Marine Corps Reservist (USMCR) and his superlative efforts to make Metalogix a supportive and flexible work environment for USMCR Second Lieutenant (2NDLT) William Murphy.

Murphy had been working at Metalogix for four years when he decided to enroll in the U.S. Marine Corps Officer Candidate School. With the support of Metalogix, Murphy was able to successfully complete four courses over 16 months in order to become an Infantry Officer, whereupon he returned to Metalogix. As the new Vice President of Public Sector, Tompkins opened a new position on his team to welcome Murphy back to the company, providing flexibility in time requirements in order to enable a balance between reserve and job responsibilities.

“Upon my return, Tod took the time and initiative to provide me with the guidance, oversight, background and mentorship I needed to enter the public sector market – a market that was largely foreign to me at the time – and rejoin the corporate work environment in general,” said Murphy. “This is the same approach Tod takes with all of his team members and customers alike. I cannot emphasize enough how much Tod’s graciousness means to me and how deserving he is of this award.”

For these efforts, and for his ongoing support of the reservist program, Tompkins was presented with the ESGR Service Member Patriot Award last week during a private company event. Tompkins is humbled and honored by this recognition and will continue to do everything in his power to support the United States military, as a proud employer of current and former service members, and through his professional capacity as a provider of technology solutions that help the military achieve higher levels of efficiency and collaboration.

“We are very proud of Will’s commitment to serve in our armed services, and thankful for the dedication, discipline and work ethic that he applies to his work at Metalogix on a daily basis,” said Tompkins. “We are truly privileged to have Will as an employee, and will continue to do all that we can to live up to this honor, and to further foster Metalogix as a welcoming professional environment for our country’s service members.”

About Metalogix

Metalogix is the market-leading provider of solutions to move, manage and protect content within enterprise collaboration platforms. Over 20,000 clients trust Metalogix to optimize the availability, performance and security of their content across the collaboration lifecycle. For more information, please visit us at www.metalogix.com or call us at +1 202.609.9100.