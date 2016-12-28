Home Applications Metalogix and Orthology Enable Theotokos Foundation to Streamline Microsoft Office 365 Management, Data Protection, Backup and Disaster Recovery

Metalogix and Orthology Enable Theotokos Foundation to Streamline Microsoft Office 365 Management, Data Protection, Backup and Disaster Recovery

0
Metalogix and Orthology Enable Theotokos Foundation to Streamline Microsoft Office 365 Management, Data Protection, Backup and Disaster Recovery
0
Non-Profit Serving Over 300 Learning and Developmentally Disabled Clients and Their Families to Leverage Metalogix for Future SharePoint Cloud Rollout and Management 

Metalogix, the market-leading provider of solutions to move, manage and protect content within enterprise collaboration platforms, today announced that the Theotokos Foundation is using Metalogix Essentials for Office 365 to manage its Microsoft Office 365 environment, while assuring comprehensive backup, data protection and disaster recovery (DR) for all internal and client data. In addition, the Theotokos Foundation is in the process of planning for a SharePoint cloud rollout, for which Metalogix solutions will also be leveraged.   

The Theotokos Foundation is a non-profit welfare organization that provides support, special education assistance and training to children and young adults, aged 3 to 35 with mild-to-severe learning and other developmental disabilities, as well as counseling and psychological support for their families. Established in 1963, the foundation actively promotes that for the persons living with disability and their families – everything is achievable across all facets of life – from education and training to social involvement. 

To support its client services and internal operations, the Theotokos Foundation recently migrated to Microsoft Office 365. Its goal was to enhance productivity and collaboration by leveraging Office 365’s email and online calendars across all departments and services. Once deployed, it faced several key challenges including streamlining management of its environment and 200 end user Office 365 licenses, as well as ensuring comprehensive data protection and recovery capabilities.

With guidance from its trusted IT solutions advisor Orthology, a leading provider of enterprise storage, virtualization, DR, business continuity and security solutions, the Theotokos Foundation evaluated multiple products, only to find that they were either too complex, lacked the required features or proved to be too expensive – especially for a non-profit. For instance, Koumarianos found that Veeam Backup for Office 365 seemed to be a better fit for Exchange versus Office 365, but would have been far more complicated to manage. The organization then evaluated Metalogix Essentials for Office 365 and discovered the solution met all of its needs – from features and functionality to cost.

“From the beginning, we felt confident that Metalogix Essentials was the right solution to address the Theotokos Foundation’s Microsoft Office 365 management requirements,” said Demi Kyriazi, CEO, Orthology. “And, after successful completion of the free trial our expectations were not just met, but exceeded.”    

Metalogix Essentials now enables the Theotokos Foundation to automate the provisioning and management of its Office 365 users and licenses. It gives the non-profit the ability to manage Office 365 while improving adoption and simplifying day-to-day administrative tasks. Delivering a complete platform for the deployment, management and security of Office 365, Essentials also gives the Theotokos Foundation complete backup and granular restore capability for Office 365 data, delivering the protection it needs against accidental deletion, modification or corruption of content.

“Metalogix Essentials provided just what we needed to protect our vital information, in an easy to deploy and manage package,” said George Koumarianos, IT Manager, Theotokos Foundation. “Moreover, right away we could see that it was much more flexible than any other solution we evaluated. With Metalogix Essentials in place, the Theotokos Foundation now enjoys complete peace of mind that our data is highly available, reliably protected and ready for fast and simplified recovery if needed.”

With the success of its Office 365 deployment, The Theotokos Foundation is already planning for its upcoming SharePoint cloud initiative. “Once our users have been trained on SharePoint, we will also use Metalogix to optimize and protect our SharePoint data in the cloud,” said Koumarianos. “Metalogix has more than proven itself across our Office 365 environment, and we will without hesitation deploy it to support our SharePoint environment as well.”

To read more about the Theotokos Foundation implementation, please read the full case study found here: http://www.metalogix.com/case-studies.   

About Metalogix

Metalogix is the market-leading provider of solutions to move, manage and protect content within enterprise collaboration platforms. Over 20,000 clients trust Metalogix to optimize the availability, performance and security of their content across the collaboration lifecycle. For more information, please visit us at www.metalogix.com or call us at +1 202.609.9100.

 

