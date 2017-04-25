Calls are no longer considered the norm as texting is now the preferred mode of communication for the younger generation. Nearly all communication and daily tasks are managed through their smart devices, making them more comfortable with the convenience of text messages. Counselors and therapists continue to embrace texting as a way to enable communication with child and adolescent patients.

Although it is not the most traditional form of therapy, teenagers are more accustomed to text messaging. Therapists understand the need to become more accepting of this channel of communication in order to provide better care to their patients. Whether confirming an appointment, checking in, or engaging in brief conversations, more mental and behavioral health providers are adopting text messaging protocols and approaches to foster better relationships with their patients.

Providers are required to take the necessary safeguards to keep communication HIPAA compliant and to keep their patient’s data safe. Most are using encrypted phones, saving contacts with patient identification numbers or by their initials in order to remain compliant and avoid HIPAA violations. Although these are not the safest nor the most convenient options, it is understood that patient data must be secured.

Read the entire article here, Mental Health Utilizing Secure Messaging — Communication Matters

via the fine folks at Lua Messaging