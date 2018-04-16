Memorial Health Reduced Printer Failures by 90%

Memorial Health System Reduced Printer Failures from 100 Per Day to Under 10 in their Citrix-MEDITECH Environment with Goliath XenApp Monitoring

“Before we had Goliath’s XenApp Monitoring & Troubleshooting MEDITECH module Citrix XenApp 6.5 was very challenging. With Goliath, we can identify the ‘who, what and where’ of performance issues. We even use the data in the product to open up support tasks with MEDITECH and they, in turn, are able to work with the support staff to determine root cause.” – Derek Seiber, Systems Administrator at Memorial Health System

The Business Challenge: Stop 100+ Printer Failures Per Day

Derek Seiber, a Systems Administrator overseeing IT Operations for Memorial Health System, and employed by CareTech Solutions, has been experiencing Citrix XenApp, MEDITECH EMR/EHR, and printer crashes since he joined the team in 2010. He experienced hundreds of printer crashes daily because they had no Citrix XenApp Monitoring Tools to proactively resolve the issues.

Derek was using VMware’s vCOPs with Enterprise Plus licensing to monitor his environment. With this solution, he only had visibility into the VMware hypervisor level and not Citrix XenApp or MEDITECH. Derek knew that to permanently resolve these issues, he would need a comprehensive XenApp monitoring software that offered visibility into Citrix XenApp, VMware and MEDITECH.

The Solution: Pinpoint Root Cause with Deep Visibility into the Citrix-MEDITECH Environment

Derek decided to run a proof of concept on two solutions, SolarWinds XenApp Monitoring and Goliath Technologies XenApp Monitoring. He admitted that SolarWinds was a great network monitoring tool, but it didn’t have deep Citrix XenApp Monitoring which would give them visibility into key Citrix metrics like HDX Channel and logon duration breakdowns. In addition, there was no support for MEDITECH. Goliath’s XenApp Monitoring technology was purpose-built for Citrix XenApp Monitoring and MEDITECH which made it the clear choice.

