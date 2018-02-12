Meltdown and Spectre: Quick start guide for testing

So you know the mitigations for Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities are going to have a measurable impact on the performance and efficiency of your system, not to mention user experience. The only way to get ahead of the problem is to start addressing it now. Some of the numbers we are hearing from our customers and partners in the industry are quite alarming, but your action should come from the numbers that you get through your own testing, as it will be different for just about every solution out there. You can find some information on our early Windows 7 and Windows 10 testing in our blogs.

Finding the time and resources to do this testing can be difficult, so I am hopeful this information will help you. If you get stuck at any point our support team, who has a 99% satisfaction rating and is composed of some of the most knowledgeable EUC folks in the industry, can help

Getting started is easy

I know it may seem like setting up a scalable test to determine the impact of these mitigations is pretty complex, but part of what makes Login VSI so popular is that we’ve made it super easy for you to do these tests yourself. It boils down to four simple steps… setup the test systems, setup Login VSI, test your test and execute your test. Login VSI helps by automating much of this work.

via the fine folks at LoginVSI