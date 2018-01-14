With the OS and hypervisor patches for Meltdown (CVE-2017-5754) having been released and the OS, hypervisor, and firmware patches for Spectre (CVE-2017-5715 and CVE-2017-5753) in some partial state of release depending on vendor, there have been many questions about the performance implications of updating. Because there’s low-level interaction at play for Meltdown and Spectre patches, the net result will depend significantly on factors like workload (e.g. what is it that users are actually doing), CPU architecture, OS version, hypervisor version, hardware characteristics, and so on. This means that it’s essential to have a method of benchmarking (and in some cases predicting) what the net impact may be. We’ve undertaken some initial testing to try and give some indicative guidance but, as always, this may not be reflective of your experience depending on your unique setup.

Clearly there are a wild number of variables at play in this, but for starters, we chose to begin with VDI workloads as our impression was that these (along with other shared CPU scenarios) would be the most likely to see the significant aggregate impact. While we might not be able to validate all scenarios in-house, we will attempt to benchmark common scenarios with more universal workloads, and we’ll especially focus on slightly older hardware to make it more relevant to where many enterprise customers are likely to be in their product cycle for supporting servers. Additionally, we will be posting more details on the discrete/physical workstation case when there’s more information to be drawn from the SysTrack Community.

Read the entire article here, Meltdown and Spectre Patches May Increase CPU Load [Initial Findings]

Via the fine folks at Lakeside Software.