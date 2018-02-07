When it comes to both Meltdown and Spectre, the question you should be asking yourself is not if you are affected or at risk – because you most likely are. The question you should be asking yourself is what do I need to do and how does it impact the performance of my server/desktop farm?! Whether it’s virtual or physical, Microsoft, VMware or Citrix based, desktop or server, it doesn’t matter, all need to be looked after.

Scroll down a few paragraphs if you are familiar with what is going on regarding Meltdown and Spectre and are wondering how Liquidware can help.

Here’s (in short) what is going on

Both Meltdown and Spectre exploit critical vulnerabilities in modern day processors. You’ve heard of these, right? It’s where all the magic happens. These hardware vulnerabilities allow programs to steal data which is being processed on the computer and might include things like emails, documents (of all sorts), chat messages and even personal passwords. Meltdown and Spectre threaten laptops, desktops, servers (cloud included) and diverse mobile devices – on-prem and in the cloud.

Read the entire article here, Meltdown and Spectre – Minimize impact and avoid performance problems – how Stratusphere UX can help! | Liquidware Blog –

Via the fine folks at Liquidware.