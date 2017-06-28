Meet Us to See VDI 2.0 at Nutanix .NEXT Booth #S-17
What: Nutanix .NEXT Conference 2017
When: June 28-30
Where: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Oxon Hill, Maryland
If you have the goal of accelerating your desktop transformation into a hybrid cloud environment, we have some exciting news! You can maximize your investment in your Nutanix hyperconverged infrastruture (HCI) by adding Workspot VDI 2.0 to deliver virtual apps, desktops and workstations.
What do you get when you combine Nutanix with Workspot’s cloud native architecture? An insanely simplified VDI deployment that can happen in 4 easy steps and takes less than 1 hour. It’s the ultimate hybrid cloud solution that offers unparalleled scalability, speed, and efficiency.
Use cases for Nutanix + Workspot
So, just how powerful is this power pair? Here’s a couple of examples of how organizations have harnessed this combination to radically improve their businesses.
Use Case #1: Cunninghams — A property management firm in Australia
Read the entire article here, Meet Us to See VDI 2.0 at Nutanix .NEXT Booth #S-17
via the fine folks at WorkSpot
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published