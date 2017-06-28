What: Nutanix .NEXT Conference 2017

When: June 28-30

Where: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Oxon Hill, Maryland

If you have the goal of accelerating your desktop transformation into a hybrid cloud environment, we have some exciting news! You can maximize your investment in your Nutanix hyperconverged infrastruture (HCI) by adding Workspot VDI 2.0 to deliver virtual apps, desktops and workstations.

What do you get when you combine Nutanix with Workspot’s cloud native architecture? An insanely simplified VDI deployment that can happen in 4 easy steps and takes less than 1 hour. It’s the ultimate hybrid cloud solution that offers unparalleled scalability, speed, and efficiency.

Use cases for Nutanix + Workspot

So, just how powerful is this power pair? Here’s a couple of examples of how organizations have harnessed this combination to radically improve their businesses.

Use Case #1: Cunninghams — A property management firm in Australia

Read the entire article here, Meet Us to See VDI 2.0 at Nutanix .NEXT Booth #S-17

via the fine folks at WorkSpot