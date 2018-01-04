Home News Meet the New Dell XPS 13: Stylish, Powerful and Better by Every Measure

Meet the New Dell XPS 13: Stylish, Powerful and Better by Every Measure

Technology has become an expression of style for those who use it – though fashion can be fickle. One thing we do know is elegance never goes out of style.

First unveiled at CES 2012, the XPS 13 immediately enhanced the legacy of XPS as the world’s most celebrated laptop and winner of more product awards than any other line in Dell’s history, most recently named a CES 2018 Innovation Award Honoree.

And how did it garner this latest honor? Vision and a lot of hard work.

In reimagining the XPS 13, Dell took inspiration from the realm of fashion, where rose gold remains a trending color and white accents have been growing in popularity, seen everywhere from watch bands to sneakers. However, when turning our XPS white, we strived to achieve elegance and invested more than a dozen people, 11,520 hours and 50 trials to create a new system that was as stunning inside and out. The Dell design team didn’t want to simply paint a system white – they wanted to use authentic materials and make sure the system looked as beautiful on day 1,000 as it does on day 1.

With the desire to give its white palm rest a weaved appearance, the team considered different materials beyond the color limits of traditional carbon fiber. The solution? An innovative new crystalline silica material with the white color literally woven in, like a fabric, in nine composite layers.  Dell is the first to use this woven glass fiber in a laptop.

Read the entire article here, Meet the New XPS 13: Stylish, Powerful and Better by Every Measure

Via the fine folks at Dell

