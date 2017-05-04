Home Desktop May Poll: What Does Your Typical Day Look Like?

May Poll: What Does Your Typical Day Look Like?

May Poll: What Does Your Typical Day Look Like?
This month, as part of our mission, to serve YOUR needs – and not ours – we’d like you to take a moment (or longer if you wish!) and give us a snapshot of your typical day. We know that you’re the essential veins of your company, but what does that involve and how does it look on a day to day basis?

Of course, we know that each day for you is different – and some days are better than others. We’re just looking for an overview of your tasks, activities, and how you schedule your day…or at least TRY to schedule your day!

Aside from interesting insights into your world, your responses will help us better understand how we can serve your needs. Learning about your process also helps us keep the focus on the fact that we exist because of you – not the other way around.

Devolutions Established in 2004, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec.

